Nizamabad: Youth killed by unidentified persons in Dichpally

Published: 8:10 pm

Nizamabad: Unidentified persons killed a youth at Dichpally, smashing his head with a granite block near dichpally railway station.

The victim was identified as Salman Khan (31), a resident of Mittapally village in Dichpally mandal. He was working at a chicken centre. On Saturday, he went out after borrowing Rs 1,000 from the chicken centre owner. When Salman’s father called him in the evening, he said he will return home in the night.

On Sunday morning, railway GRP police found his body near dichpally railway station. Sources said Salman and some unidentified persons consumed liquor near the railway station.

Dichpally police reached the spot, conducted an enquiry into the incident and registered a case. They sent the body to GGH hospital for post mortem.

