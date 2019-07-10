Nizampet mandal chosen for Centre’s fund

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Medak: Nizampet mandal in Medak district has been chosen under Centrally-funded ‘Jala Shakthi Abhiyan’ scheme, which was launched to improve ground water table with various initiatives.

Gayathri Mishra Joint Secretary Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, who visited Medak district, announced this. During a meeting with district officials here on Wednesday, the Joint Secretary said the Centre is worried as the grounding water is going down alarmingly across the nation due to over exploitation.

Asking them to prepare an action plan to conserve the groundwater table in Nizampet mandal, Gayathri Mishra opined that the initiatives must show a way to the rest. Collector K Dharma Reddy elaborated various efforts they have put in for conservation of groundwater table in the district. Director of Agriculture Department, Government of India, Rajesh, and other officials were present.

