Nizam’s grandson visits philatelic expo

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The grandson of the Nizam, Najaf Ali Khan on Monday visited philatelic and numismatic exhibition ‘HYPEX 2019’, which is being organised by Hyderabad Philatelic and Hobbies Society at Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce Complex, (FTCCC), Red Hills. The Nizam’s grandson visited the exhibition to have a look at the valuable collection of Shaikh Ibrahim, internationally acclaimed philatelist and historian who had displayed rare and original picture post cards of Asaf Jahi Dynasty.

The historian’s collection also included different monograms of the Nizam’s Government, different department stationery of the Nizam’s government along with many rare stamp papers from his personal collection. Shaikh Ibrahim had earlier exhibited his collection in various countries and has won 12 gold medals in various international philatelic exhibitions. Anuradha Reddy, president of INTACH, Hyderabad, renowned Philatelist Amarbir Singh were also present.

