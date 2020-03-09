NMDC motivates women employees with celebrations

By | Published: 9:10 pm

NMDC’s week-long festivities honouring women culminated today with the celebration of International Women’s Day at the NMDC headquarters, at Hyderabad.Speaking on the occasion, chief guest T Meena Kumari, Retired Chief Justice of Meghalaya, said, “Even today, there is no gender equality in the society; this can impact every aspect of life. Women need to find their own way in this male-dominated society.

They should be motivated for growth and empowerment and they are equally competent in almost every field to men.Motivating the women employees on this occasion, N Baijendra Kumar, IAS, CMD, NMDC, said, “Women empowerment is the founding stone of our society. I congratulate team NMDC who have put in a lot of thought and effort to celebrate this special day and womanhood.

This initiative will be another stepping stone towards the objective of#HarEkKaamDeshKeNaam and showcase the #IspatiIrada of women of NMDC. Education and literacy are most important for women empowerment. I believe a country is successful if its women are safe, strong and successful.

This celebration is NMDC’s contribution to that idea.”The functional directors of NMDC PK Satpathy, Director (Production) Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), Alok Kumar Mehta, Director (Commercial), and Sumit Deb, Director (Personnel), also emphasised the importance of women in every man’s life, and how today women entrepreneurs are leading many organisations, particularly in banking sector.

Prior to this, GE Reeta, DGM (HRD), presented brief report on week-long programmes being organised.During this week NMDC organised several programmes for women employees, staff and trainees, including motivational talks. This event ended with various cultural programmes performed by women employees and apprentice girls. NMDC directors presented special mementoes to the women participants.

