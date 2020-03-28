NMDC taking steps to prevent Covid-19

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: With the iron ore mines and steel plants being placed under the essential services list, Navratna mining company NMDC is making all efforts to maintain an uninterrupted supply of iron ore from its mines at Bailadila in Chhattisgarh. NMDC has also taken appropriate initiatives for the rescue and treatment of the local people suffering from the virus under its CSR initiatives, in collaboration with the district administration.

As per instructions, NMDC has allowed all personnel and officers posted in its administrative offices to work from home. At the same time, to maintain the supply chain, a minimum number of personnel associated with the production process have been instructed to report for duty, after taking all precautions and care. The company has also announced a grant of Rs 1000 to all regular workers including officers, and contracted and daily wage workers. This amount is in addition to the amount being spent to counter the Coronavirus threat in various projects. Thermal screeners, sanitisation of work area and vehicles entering the plant are being conducted. The facilities are being continually monitored from the NMDC headquarters at Hyderabad.

