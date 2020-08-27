NMDC’s net profit dips 55% in Q1

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based NMDC reported a net profit of Rs 533 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1,179 crore during Q1 of 2019-20, a decrease by 55 per cent.

NMDC’s turnover during the first quarter of 2020-21 is Rs 1,938 crore compared to turnover of Rs 3,264 crore of corresponding period last year.

The company said that due to nation-wide lock down, both production and sales were impacted. There has been a loss of around 18.23 lakh tonnes (LT) of production and 23.94 LT of sales. This has resulted in an estimated loss in sales revenue of Rs 737 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “This is a difficult year with the pandemic creating unprecedented situations. I am certain we will see marked improvement in our performance in the following quarters with the conditions getting normalised.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .