NMIMS Law Admission Test to be held on Sep 22

Hyderabad: NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, has announced the NMIMS Law Admission Test (NLAT 2020) which will be held online for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The NLAT will be two-hour online test with 150 multiple-choice questions. It will test aspirants on English language, current affairs, legal, logical reasoning, and quantities techniques. The institute will conduct dry runs to check infrastructure readiness and data quality at students’ end before the actual exam which is scheduled on September 22.

The last date of application for new candidates through the website https://sforce.co/3lvOprm is September 13.

