Telangana CID reaps fruits of liaison with Central agencies

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department’s (CID) move to liaison with Central agencies to tackle the rising number of cybercrime cases is turning out to be quite productive.

There have been several instances of breakthrough in cyber fraud cases, officials say, pointing out that the CID’s cyber crime wing is in touch with Central agencies like the National Technological Research Organization (NTRO), the Computer Emergency Response Team – India (CERT-In) and the Interpol to improve monitoring and coordination in detecting cybercrimes.

With the assistance of these agencies, the CID has succeeded in getting a conviction in two cases. This, a senior official said, was a remarkable achievement with the digital evidence thus procured being appreciated by the court.

According to him, the NTRO will not only help the CID in tracing out the internet protocol (IP) addresses of those staying abroad but also assist in investigations related to digital transactions. The CERT-In is like a national security channel enabling State governments across the country to protect crucial data from hackers.

“We must alert CERT-In soon after coming to know about any hacking of government or private organisation websites. The CERT-In will take necessary steps to prevent further damage,” the official said.

The role of the Interpol is crucial in tracing out foreigners for their alleged involvement in offences in the country. If the CID comes across any foreigner’s involvement in a case, it will seek the assistance of Interpol through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to trace the offenders.

The MHA in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs will try to trace the offenders through embassy offices in foreign countries. The help of the three central agencies – NTRO, CERT-In and Interpol is enabling the CID solve cases easily, the official added.

When contacted, CID Cybercrimes Superintendent of Police U. Rammohan said the role of central agencies was becoming important as several transactions were carried out in a digital mode these days.