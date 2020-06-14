No age bar for TS-EAMCET

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: For some, age hardly is a factor when it comes to learning. And for that, just as teenagers, they are all geared up to join the fray and test their calibre.

In an interesting situation, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2020 will have two candidates born in the 1970s vying with intermediate students for a seat.

While a 47-year-old candidate, according officials was the oldest applicant registered for appearing for the EAMCET, another candidate who was born in 1977 too applied for the entrance test. Both the applicants, authorities say, are keen to appear for the entrance.

Officials scrutinising the EAMCET applications were surprised when they came across these two applications. “Out of curiosity, we contacted them and both said they were interested in appearing for the exam to test their knowledge,” an official said.

As per the rules, for engineering and pharmacy courses admissions through the engineering test, students should have completed 16 years of age as on December 31 of the year of admissions and there is no upper age limit.

Similarly, in case of BTech Dairy Technology, BTech Agriculture Engineering, BTech Food Technology and BSc (CA & BM) courses, the candidates should have completed 17 years of age but the upper age limit is 22 years for OCs and OBCs whereas it is 25 years in respect of SC and ST candidates.

For admissions to BSc Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BTech Food Technology and BFSc courses through AM test, candidates should have completed 17 years and the upper age limit is fixed at 22 years for all the candidates except SC/ST candidates where the upper age limit is 25 years.

Also, interestingly this year, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the number of candidates registered for the EAMCET has gone up by 3,000 with more than 2.20 lakh applications received so far.

“We did not expect the applications to go up this time due to the prevailing health crisis across the State. We have already received 3,000 more applications compared to last year and this may further go up as last date for registering with a late fee is still there,” authorities said.

The last date for registering for the entrance test with a late fee of Rs.500 is till June 15.

Candidates who have already applied and wish to make corrections to the application form can do it online till June 16. The EAMCET will be conducted from July 6 to 9.

