No AICTE nod for 26 pvt engg colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Twenty-six private engineering colleges in the State failed to get approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for running courses for the academic year 2019-20. This resulted in the number of engineering seats in the State getting reduced by over 9,000. According to the Commissionerate of Technical Education on Thursday, 200 private engineering colleges got approval of the apex technical body with 1,05,120 total intake.

Last year, the AICTE had approved 226 private engineering colleges with an intake of 1,14,819 seats while two institutions had closed down. Even the number of private colleges offering undergraduate pharmacy courses came down for the next academic year. Last year, there were 130 private colleges with 11,260 seats and the number dropped to 124 colleges offering 10,762 seats.

The number of colleges offering PG also came down for 2019-20. The AICTE had approved 345 private colleges for offering MBA courses for 2018-19 and this had come down to 303 and the seats from 49,422 to 41,049.

Similar was the case with private colleges offering MCA. Only one private MCA college did not get nod for the next academic year while there were 37 the last year. However, the number of seats was slashed from 3,076 to 2,721.

In the university and its constituent colleges, as many as 3,055 seats were up for grabs in 14 engineering colleges for 2019-20. For pharmacy, three colleges have an intake of 180 seats. Similarly for MBA and MCA, there were 1,290 and 670 seats in 19 and 13 university and constituent colleges respectively.