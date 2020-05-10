No annual fish prasadam this year

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: The annual fish prasadam distribution by Bathini family on Mrigasira day will not be held this year, announced Bathini Harinath Goud.

Mrigasira Karthi this year falls on June 8 but given the coronavirus pandemic, the family has decided to not hold the fish prasadam distribution this time, he said. “The virus scare is there and even if the lockdown restrictions are removed this month-end, the physical distancing norm has to be followed,” Harinath Goud said.

Scores of people from other districts and even others States also gather every year here on Mrigasira day for Bathini fish prasadam.

Harinath Goud said some fake messages were being spread by others in the name of Bathini family on fish prasadam distribution. “I request every one to note that we are not holding it. Please do not believe in fake messages and plan to come for fish prasadam,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .