No BIE affiliation to illegally run colleges: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A two-judge PIL bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Thursday directed the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education not to grant affiliation to the illegally run Sri Chaitanya and Narayana colleges.

The bench directed the Board to file a detailed report on the number of colleges inspected and the action taken on inter-colleges which were run without affiliation.

The bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by Dantham Rajesh, a social activist from city. He sought directions to Education Department to conduct a detailed enquiry on the irregularities committed by Sri Chaitanya and Narayana colleges. He also sought court directions to take necessary actions against the colleges. It may be recalled earlier the bench observed that 15 colleges run by Sri Chaitanya and 28 colleges run by Narayana did not have affiliation. It also observed 4 colleges of Sri Chaitanya and 3 colleges of Narayana were shifted without the necessary permission for shifting. Nearly 10,000 students are studying in each of the said institutions. The bench directed the Board to place all the reports by April.

