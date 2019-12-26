No breakthrough in tapanchas case at Hyderabad railway station

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police are making efforts to unravel the mystery behind the recovery of a two country made ‘tapanchas’ from public toilets of Hyderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

Two firearms were found in a public toilet at Hyderabad Railway Station by a cleaning worker on Saturday afternoon. The Nampally police on being alerted had seized the weapons. A case under Indian Arms Act was registered by the police.

Teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force and the Nampally police are making efforts to nab the persons who had “left behind” the weapons in the public toilets. The police are checking the footages of the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity of the public toilet.

