No chance of Big Little Lies 3

By | Published: 10:54 pm

When HBO announced season two of Big Little Lies was happening, viewers were divided. Season one told a complete story and was based on author Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, but people were confused what would season two have in store or if it could live up to the hype season one created.

Executive producer, David E Kelley, spoke at the Big Little Lies premiere and opened up about the pressure they felt before starting with the second season. “I felt the pressure before we started. We did not want to do year two unless we had a story, material that we felt justified. We all put pressure on ourselves, otherwise why do it?,” Kelley told E! News.

While season two was a surprise to the fans of the show, a third season seems to be more of a long shot, as Kelley revealed they have written the recent season in a way that it might be the end. “We go a lot deeper with different characters’ emotional arcs this year. I think the invitation of fun and entertainment will still be there, but definitely an emotional roller coaster ride,” Kelley said speaking of the upcoming season.

The second season is based off a novella by Moriarty who imagined what the characters would be doing after the events of the first season. Introducing a new character, as Perry’s mother, Mary Louise, will be played by Academy Award winner, Meryl Streep. Moriarty said the new season is more complex and echoed Kelley’s deeper description. “I think with any show, with season one you introduce the characters and season two allows you to go so much further…and of course, there’s the ramifications of what happened at the end of season one,” Moriarty teased.