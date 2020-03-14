No change in overseas scholarship scheme: Koppula Eshwar 

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Scheduled Caste Development and Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said the State government has no plans to enhance the scholarship amount or the number of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Overseas Scholarship Scheme launched in 2015. He pointed out the number of students who availed the scheme did not exceed the prescribed limit of 500 in any year since its launch.

Responding to a question in the State Assembly on Friday, Eshwar said about 1,685 students from minority communities had benefited from the scheme till date. Of this, 1,497 were Muslim students followed by 185 Christians, 30 Sikhs and six Jains. The State government spent Rs 230.4 crore for the scheme over the last five years and about Rs 42 crore have been allotted in the 2020-21 Budget. The Minister promised that the amount will be released in two installments.

