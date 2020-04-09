No clarity yet on school student promotions in Telangana

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: Uncertainty looms large over the academic year of the school students in wake of the lockdown to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Given the prevailing scenario, the school education department is left to choose between either conducting the Summative Assessment (SA) II for classes I to IX or directly promote students to the next class without any examination.

According to the school education department sources, authorities at the highest level in the government have been discussing the option of promoting the students of classes I to IX to the next class without holding any examination. In fact, there is no detention system in the State.

The Telangana State Council of Educational Research and Training had recently sent a message to all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education (RJDSEs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) asking them to postpone the conduct of the SA-II which were to start from April 7. The RJDSEs and DEOs were asked to wait for the further orders over the conduct of SA-II

As per the school academic calendar 2019-20, the SA-II for classes I to IX were scheduled from April 7 to 16. Declaration of results besides convening of the parent’s meeting was on April 23 which happened to be the last working day of the schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has already decided to promote students of classes I to VIII. Even the governments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have taken the decision to promote its students in the classes I to IX. This resulted in a demand from the parents in the State for the promotion of students without any examination.

“As there is no detention system, the government can take a decision to promote all students to the next class. In the present situation, students will not be able to concentrate on the examination,” said N Pavan Kumar, a parent.

Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) has been urging the State government to cancel both the SA-II for classes I to IX and the SSC Public Examination, and promote everyone.

“During 1969 Telangana agitation, all the class X students were promoted to the next class without exams. In this prevailing situation, the government should take a call to promote all school students without examination,” said BHS honorary president Achyuta Rao.

