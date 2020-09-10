No coercive steps against TikTok officials: Telangana High Court

According to the complaint, the social media platform was being used by anti-nationals to convey messages against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the police not to take any coercive steps against the officials of the Byte Dance, the company that manages TikTok. The direction was given by Justice K. Lakshman on Wednesday after the company moved the High court against a complaint lodged against them.

According to the complaint, the social media platform was being used by anti-nationals to convey messages against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The company maintained that it was only an intermediary and was not the owner of the content and therefore it could not be arrayed as a party to the so-called anti-national content. The company relied upon the recent verdict of the Apex court.

Senior Counsel, S Niranjan Reddy who appeared for the petitioner also cited a recent case against Twitter, where the court said that no coercive steps be taken and that the accused shall remove such material if called upon by the appropriate authority. Justice Lakshman, in his order, made clear that the police authorities should follow the verdict of the Apex court and disposed of the petition.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .