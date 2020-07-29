No community transmission in Asifabad, says Collector

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha on Wednesday said there was no community transmission of coronavirus in the district and that the pandemic was under control.

Speaking at a review meeting with Medical and Health department officials here, the Collector said that extraordinary measures were taken to curtail the spread of the virus right from the time the district reported its first case on April 8 last. He attributed the spread of the deadly viral disease to Markaz returnees and native migrants from Mumbai to the district.

The Collector said that certain district officials who reside in Mancherial, Bellampalli and Adilabad towns contributed to the containment of the Covid-19 cases. He instructed the officials who tested positive for the virus not to come to the office, but others must discharge their duties. An entire department can’t be closed, he added.

Jha said that 975 Ag kits were allotted to the district to carry out rapid tests. He suggested that the health officials utilise the kits for testing of persons with comorbidities and in the slums. He added that sustained efforts were on to contain the virus.

Additional Collector P Rambabu, District Revenue Officer Kadam Suresh, Revenue Divisional Officer Sidam Dattu, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kumram Balu, District Tribal Welfare Officer Dileep and District Panchayat Officer Ramesh and many others were present.

