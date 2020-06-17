No compromise in matters of national security: KCR

By | Published: 7:52 pm 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the State government and people in Telangana State will stand by the Central government in the present stand off situation with China. He said there should not be any compromise on the national security and the entire country should stand together as one on the issue.

During the Chief Ministers’ video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao mentioned about the Indo-China skirmishes at the border. He emphasised the need to resist and give an appropriate reply, if China or any other country attempts to interfere with India and its sovereignty. He firmly believed that there was no scope for politics in the matters of national security and all should stand united to speak in one voice.

Earlier soon after the video conference began, the Prime Minister along with all the Chief Ministers observed two minutes silence and paid tributes to the soldiers who were martyred in the clashes with Chinese troops at Ladakh border.

