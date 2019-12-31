No damage to Saralasagar project, efforts on to save Ayacut: Minister

By | Published: 3:27 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy expressed dismay over the breach to the Saralasagar project located in Madanapuram Mandal of Wanaparthy district during the wee hours of Tuesday.

The minister who has rushed to the project site along with Devarakadra MLA, A Venkateswar Reddy said that the there was no loss of life as the incident occurred during the early hours of the day.

“The project which was built near Sankaraiahpet village way back in 1960 was constructed with latest technology in those days. While there is no damage to the main structure the breach seems to have occurred at the earthen embankenment level,” he said.

The minister who had passed on the information to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said that that he spoke to the Engineer in Chief. “After a long time we could fill the project to the brim and were hoping that the farmers under the ayacut will have a bumper crop. Unfortunately we lost all that water,’ he rued.

He informed reporters that 0.5 tmc of water has gushed out of the project and reached the Ramanpadu balancing reservoir downstream. Ruling out any problem due to the heavy inflow of water at Ramanpadu , the minister said that contingency plans will be taken up to save the ayacut farmers.

He expressed confidence that soon a solution will be found for the problem at hand.

