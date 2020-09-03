No dearth of Covid test kits, drugs in Telangana

Including earlier batches, the State government has so far procured nearly 30 lakh rapid testing kits to maintain the momentum of testing as many suspected cases as possible

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: To ensure Covid-19 testing is done in all government hospitals across the State, health officials have completed the procurement of 15 lakh additional rapid diagnostic test kits.

Including earlier batches, the State government has so far procured nearly 30 lakh rapid testing kits to maintain the momentum of testing as many suspected cases as possible. Senior health officials said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed the Health Department to ensure there was no shortage of testing kits.

Health officials said the Indian Council of Medical Research-validated rapid kits, supplied by South Korea’s SD Biosensor and are being widely used by other States, including AP, had been procured for Telangana.

Each rapid diagnostic kit costs around Rs 460, and the government has so far spent close to Rs 140 crore towards the procurement of 30 lakh rapid kits. The government has also invested nearly Rs 5 crore to develop a high-end laboratory along with a Cobas RT-PCR machine at the NIMS, which will be operational in a week.

Recognising the need to provide critical care to severely ill Covid patients, the government on Tuesday released Rs 439 crore to procure essential drugs and make them available in area and district Hospitals, in addition to tertiary care facilities, including Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS).

The amount also covers civic works which were carried out across several area and district Hospitals for adding oxygen lines to handle moderate and severe Covid cases. Multiple doses of the high-end experimental drug, Tocilizumab, which is an immuno-suppressant and an experimental therapy meant for extremely severe Covid-19 patients, have also been procured by the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Some other important drugs procured include antivirals Remdesivir, Favipiravir, and anticoagulant Heparin, which has become mandatory for moderate and severe Covid patients. Senior doctors have said the government has also made available corticosteroids, including Dexamethasone and Methyl Prednisolone, which are vital in the treatment of moderate to severe Covid patients.

“Towards the procurement of drugs, rapid antigen kits and PPE kits, the State government has already spent over Rs 500 crore. This is apart from developing the TIMS and adding infrastructure like special oxygen lines at government hospitals,” a senior health official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .