No dearth of doctors, medical staff to tackle fever cases: Etela

By | Published: 2:02 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender has said that there is no dearth of doctors, nurses or other staff in government hospitals to attend to viral fever cases and to extend quality treatment to patients.

The Government has issued directions to recruit staff and doctors, if required, on an outsourcing basis to deal with seasonal issues, he said.

Inaugurating exclusive male and female fever wards at Gandhi Hospital here on Friday, the Minister said additional blocks were being created in different hospitals to accommodate patients.

He said instructions were issued to the Police department as well to ensure there was no water stagnation at all the police stations, especially in seized vehicles.

Coordinated efforts were being put in with association with Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments to control the spread of viral and vector borne diseases in the State, the Minister said.

Though many suspected dengue cases were being registered at Fever Hospital, very few were turning out to be positive cases. In August, 51,000 outpatient cases were registered in Fever Hospital but only 62 cases were dengue positive, he said.

He also appealed to people to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in their neighborhoods and to help in controlling viral fevers, he added.

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav was also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter