No dearth of funds for development: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 12:30 am

Suryapet: Pointing out that sufficient funds were sanctioned by the government for development works, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday asked the officials to take measures to complete the works of CC roads, which were taken up under Palle Pragathi, by end of March.

Laying the foundation stone for road between Mukundapuram and Devunigudi thanda in Chivvemla mandal, Jagdish Reddy said that the State government was ready to sanction sufficient funds for the development of the villages. The officials should not think about funds, they should focus on execution of the development works. The elected representatives of local bodies and officials should work with coordination in making success the programmes taken up by the State government, he maintained.

He recalled that Rs 15.50 crores from Special Development Fund (SDF) and National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGP) were sanctioned to the district in the first phase.

Stating that the welfare schemes taken up by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have changed the lives of needy people including old aged, disabled and single women, he said that the State government was working on finalising a plan to extend old aged pensions to the persons, who have 57 years and above age. The benefits of the welfare schemes of the State government were reaching new born baby to old aged persons. Rythu Bandhu, irrigation facility and 24 hours electricity supply have changed the face of the agriculture sectors and fate of the farmers in the State, he added.

Stating that the farmers of the district were getting irrigation facility through SRSP canal, he exhorted the farmers to switch over to cultivation of alternative crops as area of paddy cultivation was doubled in the district. The farmers of the district were getting Godavari water from Kaleshwaram project through SRSP canal. The opposition leaders tried to create hurdles to Kaleshwaram project by filing cases in the court, he added.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav also attended the programme.

