No dearth of medicines in Telangana: Eatala Rajender

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Khammam: There was no dearth of medicines to treat Covid-19 patients, stated Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister E Rajender. He directed the doctors to use medicines at their disposal to treat the patients at government hospitals irrespective of the patient’s status.

Rajender along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated Covid-19 Lab (TrueNAT) and Covid lab (RT PCR) at Government District General Hospital and Covid-19 ward at Mamatha General Hospital in Khammam on Friday.

The Health Minister said that the death of persons affected with Covid-19 was taking place in the cases wherein the patients have approached the hospitals at an advanced stage of infection and there was no fault of either government or doctors.

The death rate was high in persons above 60 years of age. The Minister urged the public not to hide Covid-19 and approach government hospitals as soon as they found they were suffering from the coronavirus symptoms for testing.

He said the State government has provided all medical facilities and treatment for Covid-19 patients in all District Hospitals and hence people need not worry and rush to hospitals in Hyderabad for treatment.

Rajender noted that the death rate was less in Telangana when compared to other States while the recovery percentage was very high in the State. The State government has been providing the best treatment for Covid-19 in all government hospitals in the State.

Transport Minister Ajay Kumar said with the inauguration of the labs in Khammam nearly 300 to 400 persons could be tested per day as the government has provided all facilities in District Hospital and. Similarly, there were facilities to treat around 400 in-patients in the district.

He said that as many as 6,000 Rapid Antigen Testing kits have been sent to Khammam and they were available at all PHCs, CHCs and District Hospitals in Khammam and Kothagudem, he added.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao said the government was working with commitment in containing the coronavirus and to treat the infected persons. Khammam and Kothagudem administrations were working well in preventing virus spread.

The District Collector RV Karnan informed that 75 ICU beds and 60 ventilators were made available in Khammam. Steps have been taken up to establish Covid-19 centres with a 500-bed capacity and to recruit about 20 civil assistant surgeons.

Health Minister E Rajender inaugurating Covid-19 labs and wards in Khammam on Friday.

