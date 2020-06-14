No dearth of motivation for Satwiksairaj in lockdown

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: There appears to be no sign of returning to normalcy in immediate future for badminton players, thanks to the severity of pandemic. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) too, in accordance with the situation, has cancelled a few tournaments in the revised calendar, including Hyderabad Open.

However, for the 19-year-old Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, there is no dearth of motivation. He is working hard on his fitness to stay in shape and remain injury-free. The youngster returned to his native town Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh immediately after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March and since then he is confined to his house. However, he is working out on fitness day in and day out to be in shape. “I have been working on my fitness since day one.

We have online sessions with our trainer. Coach Gopi sir taking classes on alternative days and we are doing surya namaskar and breathing exercises. Two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening are dedicated to fitness sessions. I have also bought gym equipment like weights for training. Apart from that, I am doing racket drills at home,” he said.

When asked about his on-court training, the current World No.10 doubles player revealed that he started playing on-court a week ago near his home along with his friends. “They are university-level players and are very good. This helps me get quality training. Playing with my partner (Chirag Shetty) will definitely help. But given the circumstances, we don’t know when the training resumes,” he revealed.

The lanky athlete had a great 2018 and 2019 as he and Chirag played crucial role in India’s team gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. They also won a silver in the men’s doubles. In 2019, they created history by becoming the first Indian doubles pair to win a Super 500 event by pocketing Thailand Open and reached French Open final. They were also frontrunners to book an Olympic berth for the 2021 Tokyo Games before BWF froze the rankings.

In a major boost, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended his name for Arjuna Award along with his partner Chirag. “Honestly, I didn’t expect to be nominated by the BAI. I am happy that both Chirag and I are nominated as it was a combined effort. My parents could not believe it at first. They were very happy. They hoped that one day I would play for the country but being in contention for awards was never in their mind. And this nomination will be a big boost for me to work ever harder,” said the elated shuttler from Amalapuram.

Though he is eager to get back on court, he realises that the situation is not easy. “I am eager to start training and compete in tournaments. But with no vaccine and situation not looking good, I don’t see any tournaments happening till the end of the year. With the ban on international travel and situation worsening here in the country, we can only hope for the best,” he added.