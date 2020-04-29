No dearth of TB drugs in Telangana

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: To ensure tuberculosis (TB) patients in Telangana have access to life-saving drugs during the lockdown, officials have released to them anti-tuberculosis drugs in advance that will last a month.

Realising that TB patients will struggle to travel and there could be a possibility of the lockdown being extended for more than a month, the officials have also released in advance anti-TB drugs sufficient for three months to district TB surveillance officers.

“We have already supplied a three-month stock to all the district TB officers in Telangana. They have been directed to hold the two-month stock and release the rest to TB patients immediately,” says Joint Director, State TB Cell, Dr A Rajesham.

The TB regimen, known as Directly Observed Treatment Short Course (DOTS), makes it necessary for TB patients to strictly adhere to the prescribed weekly dose of medicines. The State and district TB officers also need to play a vital role in ensuring that the drugs are taken on schedule by such patients.

However, due to the ongoing lockdown, challenges have cropped up. “We have realised that the lockdown has presented us with challenges in following up with TB patients; therefore, we have directed all our TB officers to be in touch with patients through telephone or any other mode of communication. All government TB diagnostic facilities are open for patients,” Rajesham said

While the availability of drugs and following up of TB patients have been addressed, there are some difficulties in the TB control programme. The lockdown has severely impacted reporting and diagnosis of new cases in Telangana, as patients are not visiting public and private TB hospitals.

“Suspected patients are not coming to TB centres, although the facilities are open. The lockdown has impacted the detection of fresh cases, which is quite risky,” said senior doctors familiar with the TB eradication programme in Telangana.

Covid-19 stigma on TB

People who are ill with Covid-19 and TB show similar symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. Both diseases primarily attack the lungs. Although both the biological agents transmit mainly via close contact, the incubation period from exposure to disease in TB is longer, often there is a slow onset. People ill with both the TB and Covid-19 will have poorer treatment outcomes, especially if the TB treatment is interrupted.

