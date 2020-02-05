No decision yet on NRC: Centre

By | IANS/PTI | Published: 12:30 am 12:55 am

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Tuesday, clarified that the government has not taken any decision on preparing a National Register of Citizens (NRC). The clarification came in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, regarding preparation of the NRC.

“Till now, there is no decision on the preparation of the NRC for Indian citizens at the national level,” said the written reply.

The question was raised by MPs Chandan Singh and Nama Nageshwar Rao of the TRS.

However, in written replies to questions on the National Population Register (NPR), the Minister said that no document is to be collected during the exercise of updation of the NPR. He stated that respondents are only expected to provide information true to the best of their knowledge and belief.

“Demographic and other particulars of each family and individual are to be updated/collected. No document is to be collected during the exercise; Aadhaar number is collected voluntarily. Further, no verification is done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful, during the exercise,” the Minister replied.

He added that the Government is in discussion with the States having concerns with regard to the preparation of the NPR.

Rai also said an instruction manual for updation of NPR 2020 for enumerators and supervisors has been prepared and the people will have to provide information for the NPR to the best of their knowledge and belief.

He also made it clear that during the NPR updation exercise, no verification will be done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful.

The NPR exercise will be carried out across the country along with the house listing phase of the Census 2021 from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

“The NPR updation will be undertaken through house-to-house enumeration for collection of specified particulars relating to each family and individual. The respondent has to provide the information true to the best of his knowledge and belief. Aadhar Number is collected voluntarily,” he said.

Rai said population register is a register containing details of persons usually residing in a village or rural area or town or ward or demarcated area within a ward in a town or urban area.

“The NPR was first prepared in 2010 and updated in 2015. In pursuance of Sub-rule (4) of Rule 3 of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, framed under the Citizenship Act,1955, Central government decided to prepare and update the population register during April to September, 2020 throughout the country except Assam for collection of information relating to all persons usually residing in village or town,” he said.

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local village/sub-town, subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

For the purposes of the NPR, a usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months.

Replying to another question, the Minister said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into force on January 10, 2020. Persons covered by this act can submit applications for grant of citizenship after appropriate rules are notified by the central government.

“No specific instruction has been issued by the Central government regarding release of migrants from detention centres after enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” he said.

