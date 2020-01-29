No dump yard for dead stray animals in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:32 pm

Wanaparthy: In a shocking incident, two dead boars and a dead sow were tied to a lorry tractor carrying garbage and were dragged through the main road of Kothakota town on Tuesday.

Two sanitation workers continued to collect garbage from shopkeepers and residents of the town, even as onlookers turned their heads, unable to believe the kind of inhumane treatment being meted-out to the three pigs which probably died in road accidents or were beaten to death by unidentified people.

When Telangana Today asked the elderly worker driving the tractor as to who had killed the pigs and who had asked them to dispose-off the carcasses in such a manner, he said the pigs were too heavy to lift and therefore they had to tie them to the tractor.

This was not the first time this kind of treatment was being meted out to dead pigs in the municipality. Shopkeepers told Telangana Today that even on Monday, the same scene was witnessed and that the foul smell emanating from the dead pigs was unbearable.

The problem with garbage collection and disposal of dead stray animals in the municipality is that there are only 2 tractors in the nagar panchayat-turned-municipality having 15 wards. There is no dumping yard in the municipality despite Palle Pragathi being held here in two phases.

Presently, the garbage is being dumped by the side of NH 44 (beside paddy fields) and by the side of Wanaparthy road. Residents say that dead pigs, dogs and other animals are dumped in these temporary dump yards along with garbage, creating an inevitable health hazard for the town-dwellers and others.

