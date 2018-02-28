No entry for heavy vehicles into Osmania University campus

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Osmania University has started to put in place its plan of prohibiting the entry of private vehicles on its campus and also halt the use of the main campus road as a thoroughfare.

To start with, the university administration has decided to restrict entry of private heavy vehicles on the campus and accordingly started the implementation. In phases, the university plans to bar private two and four-wheelers also. Only bonafide students, teaching and non-teaching staff with valid identity card are to be allowed on the campus.

The university took this decision so as to bring back the academic atmosphere, avoid accidents and also to maintain biodiversity on the campus. Though there is a ban on learning four/two-wheelers on OU’s premises, many continue to use the campus’ roads for the same. Recently, the administration fined 20 persons for doing so.

This apart, concerns have been raised over heavy pollution from vehicles impacting the biodiversity on the campus. Peacocks, which once were commonly spotted, have now become a rare sight. About 10 to 15 rare medicinal plants were also lost to pollution. “Heavy vehicle drivers use the campus roads to get onto the Tarnaka side from 4 am to 7 am. The university has deployed four security guards at the NCC Gate and near OU Police Station to restrict entry of private vehicles. We have started creating awareness on the ban of private vehicles on the campus. Slowly, four and two wheelers will also be restricted and in a month or two, the campus will be completely free of private vehicles,” an official said.

The administration has already closed down five entry points which lead onto the campus. Further, the university administration is exploring the option of providing its own transport to ferry students, teaching and non-teaching staff on the campus, thereby shutting its gates for public transport too.

To divert traffic from the campus, the varsity administration has already proposed an alternative road plan to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The alternative route, which will have to be widened, will be via Manikeshwar Nagar, Adikmet flyover towards Andhra Mahila Sabha on the campus.

“A firm decision has been taken on not allowing private vehicles on the campus. This is to bring back the academic atmosphere and preserve the biodiversity. GHMC has been already given a proposal for an alternative route,” Prof S Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, told Telangana Today.