No entry into Integrated market without carrying jute bag, steel box: Harish

Siddipet: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao, stressing on the need to ban use of plastic in market, has called upon the citizens to act responsibly by carrying steel boxes to buy meat to help them restrict use of plastic. He also asked them not to visit the integrated market without a steel box and jute bag.

Striking a tough posture, Rao instructed the marketing department officials to put notice at the entrance of the market prohibiting entry of people who come to the market without jute bags and boxes to buy chicken, fish or mutton. During a surprise visit to the market on Sunday, Rao expressed his ire over meat traders and market department officials on seeing the unhygienic premises. The Minister instructed Agriculture Market Chairman, Pala Sairam to hold a meeting with all the vendors to educate them on the need to keep the market clean and avoid use of plastic.

Rao sensitised them on the fact that this could lead to spread of diseases during the rainy season. He warned the vendors of imposing of Rs 500 fine if anyone was caught using even a single used plastic bag in the vegetable market.

In a bid to discourage the use of the plastic during the functions, the Minister has also decided to make available steel made utensils in all the 34 Municipal wards with the help of Bala Vikasa NGO.

The respective colony people will get them from the SHG members to use them during the functions.

