Saturday, Sep 16, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
AP News
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
Rewind
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Education Today
Reviews
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
CM KCR writes to Modi on OBC, Women’s Reservation Bills
Palamuru: Baap of Bahubali pumps all set to roar into life
Telangana to introduce CM’s Breakfast Scheme for Govt school students
CM KCR to switch on Palamuru’s new chapter
Hyderabad’s Tilak handed ODI debut
ED to not summon BRS MLC Kavitha till September 26
Telangana revolutionising India’s medical sector: CM KCR
Telangana BJP holds pre-Liberation Day bike rally
Paid X users can now privately hide ‘likes’ tab
India rise to second in ODI rankings, Pakistan lose No. 1 spot
Global leader joins ‘Green India Challenge’
Devi Sri Prasad to perform in London in Jan 2024
Cyberabad police issues warning over upcoming pro-Naidu protests
Hyderabad techie found dead at Visakhapatnam beach
Now, adopting family must for MBBS students
Palamuru: Telangana all set to witness history on Saturday
Spain’s Insud Pharma sets up research, production centre in Hyderabad
KTR pitches for life sciences technology corridor between Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Latest News
UK to hike student visa fee from October by 127 pounds
5 mins ago
“The best hitting I have seen in a long time”: Sehwag hails Klaasen’s masterclass against Australia
14 mins ago
Golf: Atwal misses cut in first event of new season on PGA tour
24 mins ago
Engine, power coach of express train derail in Madhya Pradesh, no casualty
34 mins ago
CWC poised for new development chapter, says Sonia Gandhi
43 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
GHMC Commissioner, Mayor distribute clay Ganesh idols at Vengalrao Park
Posters questioning BJP and Congress surface in Hyderabad
Traffic advisory issued for Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam
Rains to continue till Oct 1st week in Hyderabad, parts of Telangana
Hyderabad police to issue notices in drug case
Hyderabad Traffic Police get 1,000 new manpack sets
First regional conference of Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team held in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Sir M Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary observed
Sancta Maria School kitchen inspection by GHMC food safety officials reveals safety lapses
Reconstituted CWC to discuss strategy for assembly, LS polls in first meet in Hyderabad
IIT – Hyderabad develops drone-based assessement system for buildings
RERA imposes Rs.50 lakh fine for advertising without RERA registration
Hyderabad Cybercrime inspector receives award for investigation on Mahesh Bank fraud case
Wrong question paper given to TET aspirants in Sircilla
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: September 16, 2023
More...
India
Engine, power coach of express train derail in Madhya Pradesh, no casualty
34 mins ago
CWC poised for new development chapter, says Sonia Gandhi
43 mins ago
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
1 hour ago
TN coastal police begin probe after arrest of 2 Sri Lankan fishermen
1 hour ago
India condemns attack on Sikh student in Canada, urges swift action
2 hours ago
More...
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
NIA raids 30 locations in Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS recruitment case
Traffic advisory issued for Telangana Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinotsavam
Rains to continue till Oct 1st week in Hyderabad, parts of Telangana
Hyderabad police to issue notices in drug case
Sancta Maria School kitchen inspection by GHMC food safety officials reveals safety lapses
TS TET results to be declared on September 27
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Major step towards judicial transparency
12 hours ago
Editorial: Surge in TB cases
2 days ago
Editorial: Ethical minefield
3 days ago
Editorial: Boost for regional connectivity
4 days ago
More...
Sports
“The best hitting I have seen in a long time”: Sehwag hails Klaasen’s masterclass against Australia
Golf: Atwal misses cut in first event of new season on PGA tour
Emotional Andy Murray dedicates Davis Cup win to late grandmother
Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan shine as England seal series 3-1 against New Zealand
US regains top spot in FIBA rankings
Bundesliga: Leverkusen strikes late to hold Bayern 2-2 in Munich
More...
Andhra Pradesh
TDP launches website with facts on Skill Development project
14 hours ago
AP: Tirupati to get electric double-decker bus
14 hours ago
Nara Lokesh in Delhi for legal consultation after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest
17 hours ago
Police picket posted at GITAM Vizag
17 hours ago
BRS demands arrest of all economic offenders
18 hours ago
Court postpones Naidu’s bail hearing in Skill Development Corporation case to Sep 19
21 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh CM opens five new medical colleges in Vizianagaram
20 hours ago
More
Videos
More...
India Vs Bangladesh ASIA CUP 2023 Highlights | Bangladesh Scores 265 Runs Total, Lower Order Shines
India Vs Bangladesh ASIA CUP 2023 Highlights | Jadeja Takes 200 ODI Wickets
India Vs Bangladesh ASIA CUP 2023 Highlights | Shakib Al Hasan Completes His Fifty
India Vs Bangladesh ASIA CUP 2023 Highlights | Shakib Al Hasan Tries To Stabilize Bangla’s Innings
India Vs Bangladesh ASIA CUP 2023 Highlights | Shardul Thakur Strikes Early Against Bangla Batters
Aarogya Telangana: CM KCR Inaugurates 9 New Govt. Medical Colleges In The State | Telangana Today
Kim Jong Un Meets Vladimir Putin In Russia | North Korea-Russia Arm Deal
Nipah Virus Takes Two Lives In Kerala | Kozhikode On High Alert | Telangana Today
Bamboo Sarees Exhibition At YWCA, Hyderabad | Swayambhar Nari Exhibition | Telangana Today
Gastrointestinal Disorders: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment – Explained By Dr. TLVD Prasad Babu
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor radiant in Sabyasachi’s floral saree
‘Jawan’ is my love letter to SRK sir, gushes Atlee at success party
Confirmed! Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ is releasing this Christmas
Jaideep Ahlawat finds strength in vulnerability, shares process of bringing his character to life
Susi Ganeshan’s ‘Dil Hai Gray’ makes history at TIFF 2023 with India’s first audio teaser premiere
Snoop Dogg admits fear of horses
More...
Business
Yatra Online IPO subscribed 11 pc on first day of bidding
15 hours ago
Infosys only Indian firm in TIME’s top 100 World’s Best Companies of 2023
16 hours ago
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs as telecom, auto shares advance
18 hours ago
Gold futures rise Rs 150 to Rs 58,738
19 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Development is true tribute to martyrs
12 hours ago
Opinion: China’s discarded Salami Slicing
2 days ago
Opinion: Navigating the new BRICS
3 days ago
Opinion: Policy rates may stay higher
4 days ago
Opinion: Explore the ocean too
5 days ago
Opinion: Taking Farmer Producer Organisations to the next level
6 days ago
Opinion: Stories writ in stone
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
X introduces verification based on government ID for paid users
X to alert on community note post deletions
TikTok hit with $379 million fine for child data mishandling in EU
India: Preorders open for Apple iPhone 15 series and watches
Air India introduces tool in rostering system to help mitigate fatigue among pilots
‘Sell iPhone’ searches on Google skyrocket by 370 per cent
More...
World
UK to hike student visa fee from October by 127 pounds
5 mins ago
India condemns attack on Sikh student in Canada, urges swift action
2 hours ago
Judge urged to impose gag order on Trump in Election Interference Case
2 hours ago
US starts clinical trial for universal flu vaccine
2 hours ago
More...