No evidence so far in probe against CBI Joint Director: CBI

New Delhi: Two days after CBI’s Deputy Superintendent NP Mishra levelled allegation of a fake encounter on joint director AK Bhatnagar, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson on Saturday said that no evidence has been found against him in the matter so far.

The spokesperson said that a case was registered in the matter in compliance with the Jharkhand High Court order dated October 22, 2018, and no evidence has been found against Bhatnagar so far.

“A case was registered relating to attack and firing by CPI Maoist extremist organisation on police personnel with the intention to kill them. The probe was taken up by the CBI. No evidence has surfaced on record during the investigation so against Bhatnagar who was then Inspector General of Jharkhand police,” the spokesperson said.

According to CBI sources, the investigation agency has taken cognizance of the complaint filed by CBI’s Deputy Superintendent of Police NP Mishra alleging that the Joint Director was involved in “a fake encounter” of 14 innocent persons in Jharkhand.

In his complaint, which has been given to the CBI Director apart from Chief Vigilance Commissioner and the PMO, CBI’s Deputy Superintendent of Police NP Mishra has alleged that that the agency’s Joint Director AK Bhatnagar was involved in the fake encounter and has sought his removal from the service.

Mishra has been transferred and he has challenged his transfer order in the Delhi High Court.

The next hearing in the case is on October 1. He has requested the agency that his complaint should be heard early.

This comes as a second feud between two top CBI officials after former agency Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana went toe-to-toe in a widely-reported clash last year.