No face masks, no goods: Nirmal Collector

Nirmal: Nirmal Collector Md Musharraf Ali instructed authorities of urban civic bodies to ensure that there is sanitiser at business establishments and customers wear face masks. The Collector convened a review meeting with officials of municipal, police and medical departments on Wednesday.

Musharraf told the authorities to allow the wine shops open on odd-even numbering basis in the municipalities. He instructed lead bank manager to ensure that post offices and banks are operational between 9 am and 2 pm. He said that all stores of essentials services should be opened between 6 am and 6 pm only.

The Collector said that shops selling construction material, cement, steel, electrical and wine shops can operate. He told the authorities to make sure that customers wear face masks and practice physical distancing while purchasing. He directed the shop owners not to sell products to customers who do not follow norms.

