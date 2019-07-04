No filmy songs, DJs playing only bhajan will be allowed in Kanwar Yatra: UP govt

By | Published: 12:00 pm

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that DJs will be allowed during ‘Kanwar Yatra’ if they play bhajan and not filmy songs. The decision was taken in a meeting held with the administration and police department at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

“DJs will not be banned during the ‘Kavan Yatra’ but they should only play bhajans. No filmy song is allowed,” an official statement from CMO’s office read.

Earlier on being asked about the ban on DJs during Kavan yatra as it generates noise, Adityanath had asserted that till loudspeakers are not banned in every place of worship, the Kanwar yatra will continue in the usual way. He had said when officials conveyed him about the use of DJs during the Kanwar yatra, he told them to ensure that no sound emanates from any place of worship.

The Kavan Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva’s devotees. The Kanwaris (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings to the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s lives.”

The holy Rath Yatra, also known as Gundicha Yatra of Lord Jagannatha and his siblings, commenced from today. In the Rath Yatra, three chariots for the deities- Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannatha and Devi Subhadra are constructed every year. These sacred carriers are prepared, decorated and assembled by the traditional artists. The craftsmen follow strict rules to participate as servitors in preparing the chariots, which commence on the day of Akshay Tritiya.

Thousands of handcrafters work for several months and prepare everything from scratch. Starting from cutting the wood to painting it and putting different parts of Rath together, everything is done with complete authenticity. The prime attractions of the Rath Yatra of Jagannatha are the elaborate chariots. The decorative wooden idols of the three deities are pulled and accompanied by chants and conches, which can be heard all around.