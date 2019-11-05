No Food Waste: Boon for the hungry souls

By | Published: 7:00 pm 5:33 pm

Activist Padmanaban Gopalan was going about his work one fine day when he came across a sight that left a deep impact on him. “A gaunt and highly emaciated elderly lady in a torn saree, approached me for alms, just as I left a wedding reception hall where food was carelessly discarded on used plates simply because the guests could not finish it,” explains Padmanaban Gopalan. “I was very much affected by that sight. I couldn’t stand by and watch anymore. I had to do something about it.”

That one thought sparked a not for profit initiative surplus food recovery and food waste management organisation called No Food Waste in October 2014 in Coimbatore. With a vision to make the world hunger free, the mantra of the NGO is that no poor should sleep hungry and redirecting untouched excess food instead of being trashed.

Recently, a chapter of No Food Waste was started in the city by K Venkata Murali, MD, Kaligotla Technologies Ltd who is coordinator for the NGO in Telangana. “We started operations last month. The response from the public is tremendous. People got to know about this from word of mouth and social media where the pictures went viral,” explains K Venkata Murali.

The team runs a volunteer-staffed hotline for wedding, banquet, and school organisers who wish to donate their excess food to the hungry. “So far, volunteers have donated approximately 5,700 excess meals to hungry families and individuals. We are now planning to scale up the operations in other States to feed more than 5,000 hungry people every month,” adds Padmanaban.

In Hyderabad, the receives seven to eight calls per day which can serve 1,000 to 2,000 people every day. The minimum food one can donate should serve at least five people. The team has identified 45 to 50 spots where people struggle to get a full meal and try serve the needy while the food is fresh. Volunteers collect the food, taste it before accepting the donation and then start distributing it.

Venkata Murali and a 60-member team will soon be starting the initiative in Warangal. No Food Waste works from 6 am to 12:30 pm in the night.

Anybody can become a volunteer by contacting 90877 90877,98660 06269 or checking out the website https://www.nofoodwaste.in/

