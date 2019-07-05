No Gadwal-Macharla rail line yet again

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal/ Nagarkurnool: The budget has once again disappointed the people of erstwhile Mahabubnagar region, especially in Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts, as no mention was made of the four decades-old demand for Gadwal-Macharla railway line in the budget on Friday.

It was in the 1980s when the demand for Raichur-Gadwal-Macharla railway line had first come up. Successive political leaders had been promising the people of the two districts that they would strive to achieve the railway line, but none was successful till date, including Mallikarjun Goud, who had represented the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district as the Union Minister of State for Railways in the 80s.

Though the Raichur-Gadwal railway line was completed, Gadwal-Macharla line was left abandoned due to State-Centre contribution logjam for the past couple of decades. Had the railway line been completed by now, it would have connected Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, boosting not only trade ties, but also cultural exchange. Most importantly, it could have created many jobs, as the railway line would have passed through Gadwal-Wanaparthy-Nagarkurnool-Achampet, all the way to Guntur and Macharla.

However, in railway budget 2019, only completion of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail’s completion by 2023 was mentioned as the top priority, in addition to 3750 km of doubling/tripling of railway lines across the country with no specific mention about in which zones they would be taken up.