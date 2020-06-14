No harm from Covid testing centre, say Medak doctors

By | Published: 8:01 pm 8:23 pm

Medak: Doctors of Area Hospital Medak, where a coronavirus testing centre has been set up by the State government, on Sunday informed the people that there was nothing to worry about the setting up of the testing lab in the hospital in Medak town.

The doctors held a press conference to allay the fears of citizens as a section of the people were opposing the government’s decision to set up the testing lab here. Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr P Chandrashekar said that grass-root level health workers across the district will collect samples of the persons with the virus symptoms. “The samples would be brought here with proper care for conducting tests,” he said.

