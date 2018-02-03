No headway in severed baby head case yet

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Uppal police who are investigating the case in connection with the recovery of the severed head of a baby from the terrace of a residential building in Chilkanagar on Thursday, are yet to find any clues.

Though the police took two persons into custody on suspection that the baby might have been killed as part of rituals related the Super Blood Blue Moon day, there has been no evidence yet to prove their involvement, officials said.

Also read Severed head of baby found on terrace in Hyderabad

Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch R Umamaheshwara Sharma said the autopsy was completed on Friday and that the baby’s head was preserved at the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

“The gender of the baby is yet to be ascertained. It will take some more time as the final report of the autopsy is yet to come,” he said, adding that the two persons in custody were being questioned.