No hurdle too high for Shravya Kanithi

Working as a professional skills trainer at Uber, Shravya Kanithi, a B Com graduate from St Francis College for Women, never considered her disability a hindrance.

“It’s just circumstances that are obstacles; it’s up to the individual how they want to overcome them. If there is a will to learn, anything is possible,” says Shravya who is professionally trained in Carnatic classical and light music. She has won many prizes in singing competitions and TV shows.

“I owe my success to my parents Sujatha and Sudarshan who didn’t stop me from doing anything I wanted. I had a normal childhood like any other child. The support given by my parents is tremendous. It is due to their faith in me that I have been able to achieve this kind of success,” says Shravya who travels alone for her programmes outside the city.

A bright student and a good singer, her new album is a tribute to the upcoming Sri Rama Navami. “I chose Marugelara kriti which is set in Jayanthisri ragam in Aadi talam. People will connect very easily to it as it’s very popular. Initially, I had planned it as a simple video song.

But, when I discussed it with well-wishers, everybody liked it and it all fell into place. Singing, recording and picturising the song were a lot easier compared to the post-production,” says Shravya who is set to pursue her post-graduation in management from Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2019.

So far, she has lent her voice in playback singing to a few films and hopes to become a bridge between opportunity seekers and opportunity givers, especially for differently-abled people.

“When I was looking for a job, many companies refused to hire me because I was visually-challenged and cited infrastructure issues as the reason.

My request to people is to be open-minded and give us a chance as there are many talented people among us. There is a lot of conversation about inclusiveness and diversity these days, but practical implementation is also equally important,” says Shravya who recently walked the ramp for Neeta Lulla in a fashion show.