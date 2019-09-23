No impact of collapse: Thomas Cook India

By | Published: 2:34 pm

Hyderabad: Following the collapse of the British travel group, Thomas Cook UK, that failed to secure its rescue funding, Thomas Cook India which operates as a separate entity, has clarified that it will not be affected.

Thomas Cook (India) Group has been operating as an entirely different entity since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax), a Canada-based multinational investment company. Post the transfer of its entire stake in Thomas Cook (India) Limited to Fairfax, Thomas Cook UK ceased to be the promoter of Thomas Cook (India) Limited and since then, Thomas Cook UK has had no stake in Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Madhavan Menon, chairman and managing director, said in a statement to the bourses, “The last seven years have been fruitful as we continue to grow and build our legacy as an independent entity after Fairfax Financial Holdings acquired a 77 per cent stake in Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) in 2012.”

He further added, “We believe that it is important that we clarify for the record that Thomas Cook (India) Limited is financially strong, profitable and maintains a positive outlook in the travel and tourism sector and continues to witness strong growth. The Thomas Cook India Group’s cash and bank deposits’ balances stand at Rs 13,890 million (Rs 1,389 crore) as of June 30, 2019. On a standalone basis, Thomas Cook India is debt free upon prepayment of Rs 670 million (Rs 67 crore) debenture obligations ahead of schedule. This has been made possible using stable and strong cash flows that the Thomas Cook India Group is generating year over year. The Group generates an average annual free cash flow of around Rs 2500 million (Rs 250 crore).”

Thomas Cook UK today declared bankruptcy after failing to reach a last rescue deal. The 178-year-old operator had been desperately seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) from private investors to save it from collapse.

Thomas Cook has been forced to shut travel agencies, leaving the group’s 22,000 global employees, 9,000 of whom are in Britain out of a job.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .