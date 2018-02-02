No impact on salaried class

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Standard deduction has been reintroduced but at a cost, it takes away medical reimbursement and travel allowance. “There were several demands to raise medical reimbursement from 15,000 and bring it up according to current prices. The amount has been same since more than a decade,” said Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO ClearTax.

According to him, the clamour for raising this limit will die down. With this, for a salaried, the amount taxable under salary shall be reduced by Rs 5,800. The cess on tax will go up by 1%.

According to MS Shabbir, Chartered Financial Goal Planner, (AAFM India), SenSage Financial Services the standard deduction of Rs 40,000 will mean a benefit of taxable income of Rs 5,800 only.

“There is no tax impact on a salaried tax payer with an income of Rs. 5 Lakhs and a Long Term Capital Gains of Rs 2 Lakhs,” he said.

A positive way to look at is 10% tax on equities with a holding period of 10 years makes a deferred tax works out to 1% tax on the gain per year. This is much better than the 20% with indexation on Real Estate, Debt Funds and Gold versus 30% on Fixed Deposit, Post Office Savings for people in the higher slab bracket.

Securities Transaction Tax, Dividend Tax and Long Term Capital Gains Tax on equities are all dampeners for capital market investors. “Advice to investors would be to hold equities for long term and defer tax payment,” Shabbir said.

The exemption of bank interest from Rs 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 for senior citizens will result in reverse flow of funds from securities market to bank deposits and Post Office Senior Citizens’ scheme, he said.

Senior citizens will face lower burden of taxes. This is crucial in the falling interest rates from banks and deposits, said Gupta of ClearTax.

Murali Krishna Chevuturi, Senior Adviser, M Bhaskara Rao and Co, said the long term capital gains tax will dissuade those investing in stock markets.