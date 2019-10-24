No increase in visa fee for Hajj and Umrah, says Indian Ambassador

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed on Thursday clarified that there was no increase in the visa fee for Hajj and Umrah.

The clarification came in the wake of reports on various media platforms about a possible hike in visa fee affecting the pilgrimage.

The Ambassador clarified that in September this year, a royal decree by the Saudi government annulled “the penalty of SAR 2000 for pilgrims performing second or consecutive Umrah in less than a year. Visa fee for Hajj and Umrah is only SAR 300 which is around US$ 80.”

Dr. Sayeed on Wednesday met the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Bin Taher Benten to discuss arrangements for Indian Hajis during Haj pilgrimage 2020. He added “‘the Kingdom has also opened up tourist visas for several nationalities, which will be valid for one year and multiple entries on which Umrah can be performed without going through a travel agent.”

“We are working with the Kingdom to extend similar facilities to bonafide Indian tourists, particularly those with valid US, UK and Schengen visas”, he said.

