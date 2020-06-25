No internet, no problem

By | Published: 5:54 pm 7:01 pm

Chile: In the south of Chile, a rural school is bringing the classroom to students, deploying vans to help teach pupils who might not otherwise have access to education during the coronavirus lockdown. Students once rode in the vehicles to attended the Dream House School in the small town of Catripulli, located in Araucania, one of the poorest regions in Chile.

In this cold, rainy and rural part of the country, the vans now travel to a handful of students’ homes, after hundreds of children were left adrift when classes were suspended in March. Approximately 70 per cent of Dream House School’s 101 pupils are Mapuche, an indigenous people who live in Chile and Argentina.

Most don’t own computers and even fewer have access to the internet, meaning the students can’t take part in online classes.

Preschool teacher Marcela Cea, 29, and van driver Alexis Araneda, 34, are among those who are travelling to pupils’ homes to give lessons. “It seems super good to me, because there are tasks that one cannot understood, not even the parents, so the teachers can come and give extra classes,” Katalina Zuniga, an 11-year-old student who receives lessons in front of her home, said.

Inside the van, measures are taken to prevent spread of the virus, such as social distancing, wearing of masks, and protective clothing and shoes.

Pupils are given hand sanitiser and sit on chairs placed on carpets that are washed with chlorine. The aim is not just to look after the children’s educational needs, but also their emotional ones.

Cesar Mendez, a 12-year-old, likes science class best. The school on wheels “helps us do our classwork which I don’t know how to do and neither does my mom”, he said, before heading off to lock up goats in the family pen, a fun distraction now that he no longer spends his days in class.