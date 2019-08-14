No irrigation problem for kharif, yasangi: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that there would be no irrigation problem not only for the ongoing kharif season but also for the coming yasangi season since all reservoirs and tanks would be filled with water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), which was receiving heavy inflows.

Releasing water to L-27 Mahatma Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme on left canal of NSP at Garidepally in the district, Reddy said though deficit rainfall was reported in erstwhile Nalgonda district, Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was receiving heavy inflow due to rains in upper areas.

The water level in NSP would soon reach gross storage capacity. Krishna and Godavari rivers have received heavy inflows, which was great relief to the farmers. He said that the farmers would not have irrigation problem in this kharif crop season and next yasangi season.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had instructed officials to fill all reservoirs and village tanks with waters through NSP and measures were being taken up in this direction.

The State government had prepared a plan to provide irrigation facility to 11 lakh acres through left canal of NSP. Under the leadership of Rao, the farmers were doing cultivation without any problem, he added.

He said that in addition to filling the tanks, irrigation facility would be provided to farmers in the ayacut through lift irrigation schemes.

Irrigation facility would be provided to farmers of Dupahad in Penphad mandal and gaddipally, Errakunta, Marrikunta, Agraharam, Bakkaiahgudem and Medaram in Garidepally mandal through L-27 Mahatma Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme. District Collector Amoy Kumar and others were also present.

