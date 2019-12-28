No leader more secular than KCR: Owaisi

By | Published: 12:34 am

Nizamabad: There was no leader more secular than Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi here on Friday.

He was addressing a well-attended meeting organised jointly by the AIMIM and the United Muslim Action Committee at Khilla Eidgah here. Stating that the Telangana Chief Minister, at a recent meeting with him and other Muslim scholars had disclosed that his party would not deviate from its secular credentials, the MIM chief said that he would continue his association with Rao.

The CAA was not just against Muslims but would also harm the interests of Dalits, Hindus and other sections. As such all sections must unite and ensure that the evil designs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to divide the country do not fructify, the MIM chief said.

Alleging that both Modi and Shah were misleading the people, he said NPR would be followed by NRC. The meeting was attended by MLAs N Surender, Shakeel, Muslim religious heads and others.

