No leave for market officials in Telangana while farmers bring in produce

Published: 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: Officials and staff working at various agriculture market yards will not be allowed to take leave during the period when farmers begin bringing their produce for sale, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Minister called on officials from the Marketing Department to ensure all preparations are in place for the crop purchase season to begin and that farmers are not put to any inconvenience when they bring their harvested crops to the market yards. Niranjan Reddy was chairing a meeting where he reviewed the pre-purchase season preparations by the department.

Niranjan Reddy called on officials to ensure that there are adequate number of tarpaulins available at all market yards to protect harvested crops from sudden rains, adequate signages with details of prices for different qualities of crops such as paddy, and cotton, as well as details of the hamali charges and the like. All the systems in the yards should be ready and checked to ensure everything is working properly, he said.

Later, at a meeting with representatives of cotton ginning mills association, the Minister urged them to be lenient with the moisture content in the cotton brought to their mills by farmers. He also urged them to complete their formalities with Cotton Corporation of India to ensure smooth transfers of stocks and payments.

