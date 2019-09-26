No let up in inflows at Jurala, Srisailam

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Wanaparthy: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project is set to receive yet another round of heavy inflows with Karnataka releasing large volumes of water from its Almatti and Nayaranpur dams in Karnataka on Thursday. The fresh spell of rains in the river’s catchment in Karnataka have resulted in that State beginning releases of 1,49,400 cusecs of water from Narayanpur dam to the downstream Jurala reservoir in Telangana.

On Thursday, Almatti dam received inflows of 1,33,000 cusecs and the same amount of water was been to Narayanpur dam, as Almatti had already reached its maximum storage capacity of 123 TMC.

Jurala continued to receive inflows, as 83,000 cusecs of inflows were recorded by 3 pm and 98,822 cusecs were released towards Srisailam project using 7 gates of the project. A total of 44,953 cusecs were released for power generation and Krishna waters were released into various canals under the project. In addition, water is being continuously lifted to cater to the needs of the various lift irrigation schemes that depend on water from Jurala.

Even the flood forecast of the Central Water Commission has forecast a rising trend in all the projects across the Krishna basin as on Thursday, including the Tungabhadra dam, which has also reached its maximum storage capacity of 100.84 TMC.

