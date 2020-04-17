No lockdown for Hyderabadi Biryani cravings

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Even a lockdown cannot keep a Hyderabadi away from biryani. Or that is what some youngsters in the old city are hinting at.

While the craving for biryani and mandi has seen many making the city’s signature dish at home, the same is pushing many to risk police cases during the lockdown to get a parcel and at the same time, is providing employment for many in the older parts of the city.

With hotels remaining shut since mid-March, many youngsters have turned into entrepreneurs and have converted a portion of their houses into kitchens. “A cook in our neighbourhood was without work so he discussed the idea with me. The next day we brought rice, meat, and other required ingredients and started making biryani,” says Basheer, a youngster from Salala area, who otherwise runs an apparels store in the old city. A plate of chicken biryani is priced at Rs 100 while that of mutton variety at Rs 140 and mandi Rs 250.

Abdullah, a resident of Barkas, is another youngster who started the service from his home. “I made some slides with details of the menu and circulated the same in WhatsApp groups to check the response from the public. On the first day itself, I received around 100 enquiries. The next day I started. A few come and pick it up during afternoons. In some instances, we deliver it at the doorstep. Of course, our boys use lanes and by-lanes to escape the police,” he said.

Along with a pack of biryani and mandi, the suppliers are also providing ‘double ka meetha’. “Our preference is to supply it in the area around Barkas only. People, especially those who run out of LPG at their houses or are unable to move out of their houses due to age or health issues, call up and place orders,” he added.

Nevertheless, biryani aficionados, from other parts of the old city reach their biryani and mandi pickup points at nights hoodwinking the police check-posts by taking interior routes through their colonies.

Ahmed, a resident of Shaheennagar, had come all the way to Salala at night to get a pack of biryani. “I came to know about it through a WhatsApp post and rushed to buy two packs,” he said.

Similar food joints have also come up in other areas of Vattepally, Nawabsahab Kunta, Bhavaninagar, Yakutpura and Hafeezbabanagar. Apart from the regular biryani, ‘khichdi’ and ‘kalyani biryani’ too are available, it is learnt.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .