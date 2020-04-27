No lockdown violations in three districts of Telangana on Sunday

By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: People in three districts, including Rajanna Sircilla, appear to be adhering to lockdown norms and staying safe at home with the recently launched Citizen Tracking app of the State police not registering a single violation in these districts on Sunday. The other two districts are Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Medak.

Kothagudem registered only one violation while Nalgonda and Vikarabad registered three each violations. Mahabubnagar and Suryapet reported five each, and Kamareddy and Wanaparthy recorded eight each violations. As many as 2,648 violations committed by motorists by crossing the three-kilometre radius from their residence were detected by the police across the State through the app.

To strictly enforce the lockdown, the Telangana police said only one person can step out from a house to purchase essential commodities within 3-km radius of their house with a proof of residence. Realising that many were violating this norm, police personnel at check-posts started entering details of motorists, who stepped out, with proof of residence in the app and searched the house details through Google Maps.

If anyone violated the 3-km radius norm, the police booked a case and seized the vehicle. The app was enabling the police to check whether the claims made by the motorists after they came out were genuine.

Khammam district topped the list with over 734 violations followed by Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits and Warangal with 645 and 350 violations respectively. The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate registered 299 violations while there were only 32 violations in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits.

Police are also letting off those who did not have proof of residence but adhered to the 3-km radius norm, after enquiring with the house owner concerned or after getting relevant documents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .