No looking back for Singareni after bifurcation

With a history of over 128 years, Singareni Collieries Company Limited has been the main source for the supply of coal and for meeting the day-to-day needs of power and industrial sectors in Telangana, helping the State grow economically.

The SCCL is the major coal-producing unit in South India, meeting the needs of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. With 54,000 workers spread across six districts, the company has a turnover of Rs 22,000 crore.

After the formation of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has launched several welfare initiatives for the benefit of miners. The company, which was facing minus 5% growth in 2013-14, progressed rapidly and went on to grow at 4 per cent in 2014-15 and then 16.15 per cent in 2015-16. Further, the company’s turnover had increased from Rs 11,928 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 22,667 crore in 2017-18. Similarly, the profits also increased from Rs 419 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,200 crore in 2017-18, winning several awards.

At Singareni, production, productivity, welfare and medical aid are taken up as a social responsibility. Top 100 companies across the country were invited to participate in the tenders for supplying medicines to provide medicare to employees. Dialysis units, sophisticated medical infrastructure with Intensive Care Units and other facilities were established in Kothagudem and Ramagundam. Every week, super specialists are made available at Singareni Area Hospitals.

Further, the SCCL has increased the ex-gratia for deceased workers from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, including matching grant. In case of a natural death while being an employee, the matching grant sum of Rs 75,000 has been raised to Rs 7,50,000, which means a total of Rs 15 lakh is given to the family members of the deceased. Compassionate appointments pending for decades were revived and new recruitments were taken up providing employment to 7,500 people. A special Telangana increment was also given to the employees, besides ensuring 26-week maternity and childcare leave for women.

Singareni was the highest GST payer in Hyderabad Zone with Rs 2,100 crore between July 1, 2017, and March 18, 2018. The company also proposed to take up mining at Bayyaram Steel Plant. Six new underground mines were started in February last year. The company paid 27 per cent of the profit share to its employees towards bonus in 2017-18.

The company transported 200 lakh tonnes of coal between 2014-18 when compared to 90 lakh tonnes between 2009-14. It has registered growth of 132 per cent in sales and 314 per cent in profits.

